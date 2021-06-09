SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 5.3% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,962,350. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

