SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Raised by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,065 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

SPEM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,803. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.49. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

