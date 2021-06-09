SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 61.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,109 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 381,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 217.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 163.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,977. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

