Spectiv Market Capitalization Achieves $30,342.61 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00068484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00025030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.01 or 0.00908111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00049623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.31 or 0.08928885 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

SIG is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

