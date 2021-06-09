Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00066914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00041643 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00252486 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

