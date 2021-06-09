Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 273.50 ($3.57).
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.
Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 279.60 ($3.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,134,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,889. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 278.50. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a one year high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of £6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 7.52.
Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
