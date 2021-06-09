Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 273.50 ($3.57).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 279.60 ($3.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,134,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,889. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 278.50. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a one year high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of £6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 7.52.

In other news, insider Stephen Bird purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £286,000 ($373,660.83).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

