State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of IRDM opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.27 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.44.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 76,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,028 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

