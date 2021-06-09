State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,868,000 after buying an additional 358,829 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Exponent by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after buying an additional 196,157 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Exponent by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 444,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after buying an additional 134,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,016,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.29.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

