State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after buying an additional 945,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $51,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,852 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,372,000 after buying an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.62.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,857,589 shares of company stock valued at $153,331,073 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

