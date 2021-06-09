State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NJR opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.26. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.56%.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.