State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Commercial Metals by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 307,618 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after buying an additional 418,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,982,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,677 shares of company stock worth $2,991,680. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

