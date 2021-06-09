State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 734,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,923,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PPBI opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 in the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.