State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Stamps.com worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $194.18 on Wednesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.