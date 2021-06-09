State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Exponent worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

