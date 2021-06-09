State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 233,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 187,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $100.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

