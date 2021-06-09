State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,844 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCII. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

RCII has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

