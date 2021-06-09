State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 6,148 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,952 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 513,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 274,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 361,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 164,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

PSXP stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.21. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $45.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.77%.

PSXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

