State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 52.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,118 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Planning grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

