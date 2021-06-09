StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.02. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 28,126 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $113.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.59.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

