Step Finance (STEP) Price Tops $1.11

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002977 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $924,013.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00062427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.00221373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00209099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.85 or 0.01310279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,152.59 or 0.99989660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

