Stephens Trims Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Target Price to $105.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $101.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.41. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,438 shares of company stock worth $7,568,230. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,206.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.