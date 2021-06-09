Steven C. Gilman Sells 4,567 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 4,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $15,162.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,896,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,754. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AKBA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.