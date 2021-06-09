Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 2,061 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HAL opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.59.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

