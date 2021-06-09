Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $242,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $907,546,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $132,978,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,680,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gartner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,065,000 after buying an additional 101,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,850 shares of company stock worth $13,887,776. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $232.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.36 and a 12 month high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

