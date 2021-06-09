Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,305 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after acquiring an additional 941,208 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 244.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 138,863 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 829,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,098,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

