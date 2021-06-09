Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 2.04. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $1,453,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,744.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,753 shares of company stock worth $20,109,302. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after buying an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 36.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $785,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

