Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Ferroglobe Put Options (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,090 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,642% compared to the average volume of 120 put options.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.