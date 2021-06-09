StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,138,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,922,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,686 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in StoneCo by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,904,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,845,000 after purchasing an additional 774,860 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.84%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

