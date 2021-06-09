Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 23,032 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 216.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,668 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,722 shares of company stock worth $2,789,401 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $41.04. 377,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,894,556. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

