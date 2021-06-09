Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 4,662 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.33. 318,414 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

