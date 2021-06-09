Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,992. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $92.49 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

