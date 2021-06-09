Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 6,140 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,505,000 after acquiring an additional 804,996 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 593,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 340,695 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 873.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 267,411 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.50. 121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,585. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

