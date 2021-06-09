Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 826 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,129,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,451,000 after purchasing an additional 409,067 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $81.75. 938,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,960,508. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

