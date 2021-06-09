Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 2.61%.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

