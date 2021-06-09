Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 2.61%.
NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.86.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
