Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of Stryker worth $162,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $252.36. 15,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,570. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.27. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

