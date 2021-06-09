Summit Materials Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,024 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,648% compared to the typical volume of 173 put options.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Summit Materials stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

