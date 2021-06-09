Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen Sells 23,500 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $482,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,622,700.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Christian Beedgen sold 40,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $745,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Christian Beedgen sold 10,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $192,100.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Christian Beedgen sold 16,030 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $317,714.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20.

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. 2,133,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,880. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

