Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.20.

SU opened at C$30.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.39. The company has a market cap of C$46.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,701.11. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.6008485 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,666.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

