SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Hits New 52-Week High at $603.83

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $603.83 and last traded at $597.59, with a volume of 332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $596.06.

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.62.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 679 shares of company stock worth $392,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Commerce Bank increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

