SwiftCash (SWIFT) Market Cap Tops $218,090.19

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SwiftCash has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $218,090.19 and $28.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 180,267,432 coins and its circulating supply is 179,547,001 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

SwiftCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

