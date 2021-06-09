Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,100 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brady were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brady by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Brady by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brady by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRC stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $60.65.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

