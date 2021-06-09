Swiss National Bank Buys 2,800 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,200 shares of company stock worth $812,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

