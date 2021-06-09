Swiss National Bank Buys 400 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Minerals Technologies worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after acquiring an additional 180,892 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,020,000 after acquiring an additional 37,312 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 106,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 294,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTX opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

