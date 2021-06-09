Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CORT stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,179,350. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

