Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Synaptics worth $16,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,481,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after buying an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics stock opened at $137.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $146.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

