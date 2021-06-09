Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $272,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after acquiring an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $384.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $398.55. The firm has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.