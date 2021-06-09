Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,211,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $220.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $220.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

