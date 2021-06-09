Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,649 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.