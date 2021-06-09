Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.29 Million Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,566,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5,515.2% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.94. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.82.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

