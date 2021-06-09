Synovus Financial Corp Sells 353 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $52,303,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $6,614,803.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.52. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $97.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

